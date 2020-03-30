Carmakers halting production in Russia

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Car manufacturers are halting production in Russia starting Monday, March 30, until April 3. Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring a paid week off in the country from March 30 to April 3 in move to curb the rate of the coronavirus infection in the country.

For example, domestic car producers Avtovaz (Tolyatti and Izhevsk plants) and Kamaz (Naberezhnye Chelny plant) are suspending production from March 30 to April 3. Moreover, the Avtotor facility in Kaliningrad and GAZ Group facilities (GAZ car plant in Nizhny Novgorod is a parent company) have been put into a standby mode.

Meanwhile, Sollers auto manufacturer, which comprises UAZ, ZMZ, Ford Sollers and Mazda Sollers plants, has suspended cars production starting March 28 until April 5.

Russian plants of foreign producers, including Renault (Moscow facility), Toyota, Nissan and Hyundai (St. Petersburg plants) are also being put on hold.

A number of car manufacturers in Russia have already announced plans to halt production amid the coronavirus crisis. For example, Volkswagen facilities in Kaluga (Tiguan, Polo and Skoda Rapid production) and Nizhny Novgorod (Skoda Octavia and Skoda Kodiaq assembly) will be put on hold from March 30 to April 10. Groupe PSA will suspend its Kaluga plant in the period between April 1 to 3, due to disrupted supplies amid the coronavirus spread. The Volvo truck plant in Kaluga will halt production from April 13 to 30.