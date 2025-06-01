Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime today committed a series of terror attack on military airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions with the use of FPV drones, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were repelled.

"Today, the Kiev regime staged a terror attack with the use of FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions. All terror attacks on military airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were repelled," it said. "No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians. Some of those involved in the terror attacks were detained."

"As a result of the launch of FPV drones from territories in the exact proximity to military airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk Regions, several aircraft caught fire. The fires were extinguished," the ministry said.