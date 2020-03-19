Oil prices may stop falling at $15-20 per barrel, Lukoil says

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Oil prices may stop the drop at the resistance level of $15-20 per barrel, Vice President of Lukoil Leonid Fedun said in an interview with RBC.

"We have done a technical analysis. Of course, like any technical analysis, these are subjective estimates. But according to technical analysis, the first resistance level is now, we are seeing it - it is at $32 [per barrel], the ceiling is about $28 [per barrel], and the second resistance level is $15-20 [per barrel]," he said, answering a question about a possible continuation of a decline in oil prices.