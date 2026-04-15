MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan has condemned the seizure of Russian ships and crews, as well as the harassment of compatriots abroad, asserting that such actions violate international law.

Responding to Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko’s inquiry, he emphasized the troubling rise in Western countries’ piracy, including the detention of Russian vessels engaged in legitimate oil and gas transportation under existing contracts. He also highlighted the Ukrainian regime’s terrorist attacks against Russian vessels.

"As a Russian citizen, I share your and our collective outrage over the harassment of our compatriots abroad and the blatant pirate seizures of ships and crew members," Gutsan stated. "These actions are in direct violation of international norms and laws." He pointed out that while some nations adhere to these standards, others blatantly disregard them.

Gutsan explained that addressing these issues primarily falls within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' responsibilities. The Prosecutor’s Office is involved through a specialized working group operating behind closed doors. However, Gutsan expressed frustration over the lack of response from the countries perpetrating such blatant aggression. "It’s pointless to engage with them because they simply ignore all agreements, norms, and legal obligations," he said. "They act solely in their own interest, disregarding law and international treaties."