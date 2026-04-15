Beijing, Moscow to continue promoting strategic partnership — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow will continue efforts to elevate their comprehensive strategic partnership to the next level, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, commenting on the outcome of top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov’s visit to China.

"China would like to point out that China and Russia will follow the trend of the times, fully implementing the important agreements reached by the two heads of state and firmly advancing China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas to the next level," he noted.

The diplomat emphasized that energy issues remained a key focus of bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.