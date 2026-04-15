Oslo, Kiev agree to produce Ukrainian drones in Norway

STOCKHOLM, April 15. /TASS/. Norway and Ukraine have agreed to deepen defense cooperation, including to localize the production of Ukrainian drones in the Nordic kingdom, the Norwegian government said in a press release.

The agreement was reached at Tuesday’s talks between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Vladimir Zelensky. "They [Stoere and Zelensky] will take steps to facilitate closer cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries to develop new technologies and increase production. It will now be possible to produce Ukrainian drones in Norway," the press release reads.

Following the meeting, the two leaders signed a joint declaration on strengthening defense and security cooperation. "‘We will be giving close consideration to how Ukrainian technology and the Ukrainian drone industry can help to strengthen Norway’s defense capability in the long term," the Norwegian government quoted Stoere as saying.

The two leaders also agreed "to support industry in developing a joint defense-industrial and technological base, including joint production, co-development and the establishment of distributed production capacities in Ukraine and Norway."