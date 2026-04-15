Hungary’s election winner expects outgoing PM to lift veto on EU’s loan to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, April 15. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party that won the recent parliamentary elections in Hungary, expects the country’s outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his veto on the EU’s 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine after Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline is restored.

Magyar explained that Kiev had promised to repair the pipeline by late April, while Orban would remain in office until early May.

Magyar emphasized in an interview with the Kossuth radio station that in December 2025, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic had decided not to participate in the European Union’s 90 billion-euro loan to Ukraine; however, they had not hindered the move. However, Orban blocked the EU’s final procedures to allocate the money after Ukraine halted the transit of Russian oil to Hungary. "I think when the Druzhba pipeline returns to operation, Viktor Orban will lift his procedural veto," Magyar said.

Earlier, he pointed out that he saw no need to review Hungary’s December 2025 decision on the EU’s loan to Ukraine. This means that the new Hungarian government will continue to pursue the policy of its predecessors, refraining from taking part in the initiative but not preventing other countries from financing Kiev.

The leader of the Tisza party, which won the April 12 parliamentary elections, will be elected prime minister at the first meeting of Hungary's new parliament in early May. Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok will set an exact date. Under the law, Orban can remain in office for 30 days after the vote, that is, until May 12.