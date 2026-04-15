MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Western sanctions on Russian energy resources should be lifted as they are hypocritical and do not serve the interests of Europeans, Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle and head of the Foundation for Peace and Friendship Among Peoples, told TASS.

"I believe the time has come to re-establish normal economic relations with Russia and lift sanctions, particularly in the energy sector. I would also like to note that these sanctions are quite hypocritical, since never before has so much natural gas been imported into France and Europe as it is today. Common sense, balance and the economic protection of the population require the lifting of energy sanctions against Russia," he said on the sidelines of the Event Management Workshop.

According to de Gaulle, US and Israeli actions against Iran have also undermined the sovereignty of EU countries, as energy price spikes triggered by the conflict have put European economies in a vulnerable position. "This situation directly raises the issue of state sovereignty. A country’s sovereignty is its energy and financial independence. Carriers, farmers and all those who have been hit hardest by rising fuel prices, particularly diesel, are already suffering. Industry is also bearing losses due to rising energy costs," he added.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing analytics firm Kipler, reported that the European Union increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Yamal LNG project in the first three months of 2026 by 17% year-on-year, amid supply disruptions from the Middle East. According to data from the European think tank Bruegel, Russian LNG supplies to the EU reached a record level in March.

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