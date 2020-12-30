{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Flight trials of Russia’s Sarmat ICBM to begin soon — deputy minister

The missile has successfully completed ejection tests
© Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Flight trials of Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will begin in the near future, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"By now, ejection tests of the Sarmat ICBM have already been completed with a positive result. In the near future, we will launch flight trials of this missile system," he said.

During a Russian Defense Ministry board meeting on December 21, Russian Defense Minister Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu said the ministry planned to create a testing range for Sarmat flight trials in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory.

A few days earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference that the development of Sarmat had entered its final stage.

Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025
Russian prison authority threatens to revoke Navalny’s suspended sentence
On December 28, Navalny was notified that he must visit the inspectorate
Russian dubbed ‘world’s heaviest boy’ by Guinness dies aged 21
The cause of his death has not been revealed
NATO’s activity near Russian borders may cause major incidents - deputy defense minister
Alexander Fomin stressed that he would strongly advise one and all to refrain from trying to treat Russia from the position of strength, contrary to calls by Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer in the Bundestag
Belligerent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass cause concern, Lavrov says
On December 28, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that Kiev won’t surrender Crimea and Donbass
Two law enforcement officers killed in shooting in Russia’s Grozny
The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated
Russian shipbuilders to double nuclear-powered sub’s strike capabilities after upgrade
The nuclear-powered sub is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet in late 2023, the source in the industry specified
Zelensky’s statements about Great Patriotic War were a mistake, Peskov said
During his visit to Poland in January 2020 Zelensky blamed World War II on the Soviet Union alongside Nazi Germany
Roscosmos sues its subsidiary over satellite that stopped working in orbit
Under the law, Roscosmos is obliged to seek compensation for the faulty satellite and the launch services
Trump signs 2021 budget, avoids government shutdown
By signing this document, Trump effectively agreed to direct payments to citizens through the economic stimulus package of just $600, which he previously called into question
Hungary receives 6,000 doses of Russian vaccine against coronavirus
The foreign minister noted that Hungarian experts will continue to study the Russian vaccine in order to make a decision on its use in the country
Poland enters three-week nationwide lockdown
According to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski such measures are necessary in order to avoid the third wave of the epidemic
Former Russian monk detained after taking control of Urals monastery - source
Father Sergiy was detained after posting a video on YouTube encouraging his followers "to die for Russia"
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate on its way home after Mediterranean deployment
During its transit in the Black Sea, the frigate’s crew will practice a set of tasks, following which it will enter the Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base of Sevastopol, according to the Fleet’s press office
Karina Tsurkan, sentenced for espionage, does not count on exchange — lawyer
According to the prosecution, the EX-Inter RAO CEO transferred information about Russian supply of electric energy to Ukraine to Moldovan intelligence
Fishing boat sinks off Russia’s Novaya Zemlya, two people rescued
The crew had 19 people
Intra-Ukrainian conflict is ever harder to settle, Peskov says
Kiev’s passiveness in implementing the adopted decisions is clear to the naked eye in Paris and in Berlin, Russian presidential spokesman warned
Russian military suspends vehicle escort on Syrian motorway due to escalated tensions
According to the Russian military official, units of the Russian military police are fulfilling objectives on observation posts in the province of Raqqa along with Syrian military officers
‘No veil of secrecy’: Putin’s life not shrouded in mystery, assures Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president expects people to be receptive and understanding about his privacy
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
No allergic reactions from Sputnik V vaccine recorded — developer
About 700,000 Russians have already been vaccinated with Sputnik V
Combination of Sputnik V with AstraZeneca to protect from COVID-19 for 2 years — scientist
Restrictions due to the coronavirus will possibly be lifted by November 2021, according to the Sputnik V developer
Russia declares Bulgarian military attache’s aide persona non-grata
The Foreign Ministry ordered Lieutenant-Colonel Mitko Borisov to leave Russia within 72 hours
Fate of world’s sole orbiter may be decided early next year — Russian deputy PM
Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the space agency was monitoring the state of the International Space Station but generally it is early to retire it, even though some modules are operating beyond their service life
Press review: Is Russia at risk from new COVID strain and nixed India summit causes furor
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 28th
Russia may develop analogue of Trump’s coronavirus treatment by end of 2021
The Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is also working on developing a vaccine that will simultaneously protect against the novel coronavirus and the flu, Center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg said
Gas supplies to China to be 59.7-80.6% above contract at year-end — Gazprom
The deliveries via the Power of Siberia from the pipeline's launch until mid-December of this year amounted to about 3.8 bln cubic meters
Russian Navy to operate 7 Antey-class submarines by late 2023
Six Project 949A nuclear-powered submarines will get repaired based on their technical condition while the nuclear-powered sub Irkutsk will be modernized under the Project 949AM, according to a source in the defense industry
Press review: US seeks control of Arctic skies and Brexit deal delayed till 2021
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 25th
Russia, US uncover criminal network smuggling cocaine from South America to Russia, Europe
At least 330 kg were confiscated
Russia won’t test Sputnik V and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’s combination, developer says
Russia will use the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in its original form, Alexander Gintsburg stressed
Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation in Syria, says Kremlin
The parties also discussed the current issues of Russian-Israeli relations in various spheres
We foiled a ‘Moldovan Maidan’: Dodon on why he dissuaded people from taking to the streets
In his view, not bringing people into the streets, but rather challenging the election outcome in court was the right decision
Shipbuilders deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy
The corvette will soon be relocated to the Pacific Fleet to the place of its permanent operation, according to Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov
Russia blacklists top German intelligence officials
According to the Foreign Ministry, the move was taken in response to the European Union’s sanctions over the alleged "Russian trace" in a cyberattack on the Bundestag’s computer system in 2015
Press review: Russia to eye coronavirus jab’s economic effect and Karabakh truce breached
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 29th
Russia extends suspension of air traffic with UK until January 12
Russia suspended air service with the United Kingdom for a week on December 22 in view of the new coronavirus strain found there
Turkish troops shelling Syrian settlements in Hasakah and Raqqa provinces - agency
According to the SANA news agency, there have been no reports of injuries so far, however, several residential buildings in the area have been damaged
First batch-produced Su-57 to be used for testing hypersonic weapons
A number of fundamentally new air-launched attack weapons is being developed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation
Russian shipyard floats out nuclear-powered Akula-class sub after upgrade
Project 971 submarines carry Kalibr-PL cruise missiles after their upgrade
‘I don’t trust Western vaccines’: Ex-Moldovan leader set for Russia’s Sputnik V jab only
Igor Dodon noted that the coronavirus situation in Moldova was worse than in Russia as far as the number of infections per 100,000 people is concerned
Russia’s top brass shows Orion strike drone with armament for first time
In the photo, the drone is shown with beam holders under the wings for fastening the armament and the attached ammunition
Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed
The pipelay of two parallel strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark is expected to start in mid-January, according to the DPA news agency
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Russian Defense Ministry does not rule out US might revise its stance on New START
Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin stressed that the United States had for a long time pushed ahead with a policy of building up its military potential
Source says 17 sailors from Russian boat that sank in Barents Sea believed to be dead
According to the preliminary data, there are no survivors apart from two rescued sailors, the source said
Kremlin slams sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as ‘cowboy’ attack
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the work on the gas pipeline was underway and this project was about to be completed
Nothing but rumors: Kremlin rebuffs guessing game on Putin’s possible 'successors’
The Kremlin spokesman commented on the recent remarks by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had named possible future leaders of Russia
Putin’s Covid vaccine delay doesn’t undermine trust in Russian vaccine, Kremlin says
Last week, the Kremlin spokesman said that Putin can soon announce his vaccination
Artificial intelligence generates question to Putin regarding AI becoming president
The artificial neural network gpt-3 can even write journalist stories, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref told TASS
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
