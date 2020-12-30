Flight trials of Russia’s Sarmat ICBM to begin soon — deputy minister

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Flight trials of Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will begin in the near future, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"By now, ejection tests of the Sarmat ICBM have already been completed with a positive result. In the near future, we will launch flight trials of this missile system," he said.

During a Russian Defense Ministry board meeting on December 21, Russian Defense Minister Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu said the ministry planned to create a testing range for Sarmat flight trials in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory.

A few days earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference that the development of Sarmat had entered its final stage.