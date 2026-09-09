Kalashnikov Group delivers another batch of precision air defense missiles to customer

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has delivered a batch of anti-aircraft missiles for the Strela-10 air defense system to the customer, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has successfully delivered another batch of 9M333 anti-aircraft missiles to a government customer under a state contract. The high-precision 9M333 missile is used by the Strela-10 air defense missile system and its modifications, which are in high demand in the special military operation zone," the statement reads.

The 9M333 anti-air missile is designed to engage aerial targets at any time of day in conditions involving the use of dropped, parachuted and modulated organized optical countermeasures, including remotely piloted aircraft and cruise missiles. The missile’s homing head has three operating modes: photo-contrast, infrared, and jam-resistant, which gives it a key advantage over other products in this class.

"Serial deliveries of the product to the Russian Defense Ministry have been underway since 2021. Over the past few years, the 9M333 antiaircraft missile has proven itself excellently during combat missions and is currently in high demand in the zone of the special military operation. Completely and timely fulfilling our obligations to produce effective weapons is our primary task. All the efforts of our company’s team of many thousands are currently focused on this," said Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov.