MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Missiles past their service life being supplied to Ukraine could spontaneously detonate at transit bases in Germany, Poland and other European countries, RT.Doc war correspondent Alexander Kharchenko told TASS.

"Those involved in supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army must understand that sooner or later these deliveries will have consequences. If you host a transit base in your country for weapons bound for Ukraine, you must be prepared for those weapons to detonate at that base sooner or later. Nearby buildings and civilian infrastructure will, of course, be damaged," he said.

Kharchenko explained that expired missiles can explode on their own, without a command, as the munitions deteriorate with age. "Thus, expired missiles could detonate due to age at a transit base in Germany, Poland and elsewhere," he added.