Russia’s TKB-1167 system can be integrated into unified air defense network — developer

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s TKB-1167 system can be integrated into a unified system with other air defense systems, the High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the Rostec state corporation) told TASS during the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"One of the key features of the air weapon system is its integration possibility. The TKB-1167 is capable of interacting with external radar stations, optoelectronic detection systems, and other systems operating within a common air defense network," the company stated.

The holding company emphasized that this allows the TKB-1167 to serve not only as a standalone unit in combating enemy UAVs but also to function as part of a unified anti-drone defense network. "The TKB-1167 not only receives information from other systems but also enriches the overall picture of the air situation within the unified air defense network with its own data," they added.

The TKB-1167 is designed to engage small aerial targets flying at low altitudes. PKT machine guns firing 7.62-mm rounds are used to engage these targets. The system independently detects and tracks drones, transmitting target coordinates to the machine gun mounts.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 is taking place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.