Vucic dissolves Serbian parliament, early elections set for October 25

BELGRADE, September 9. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has approved the decision to dissolve the current National Assembly (unicameral parliament) and call early elections for October 25.

"Acting on the government's proposal, I am issuing a decree to dissolve the National Assembly. The decree enters into force on the day of its publication. I am announcing elections for members of parliament and scheduling them for October 25," Vucic said in an address to the nation.

On September 7, Prime Minister Duro Macut submitted a proposal to Vucic to dissolve parliament - a necessary step for holding snap elections. Prior to this, Milos Vucevic, leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, announced that Vucic would lead the party's ticket in the upcoming parliamentary elections and serve as its candidate for prime minister.