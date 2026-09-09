MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is currently making a show of its "flexibility" because it is experiencing a shortage of money, but this is not what flexibility that would bring about a settlement looks like, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He noted that the Kiev regime is currently in a "very difficult situation."

"The economic situation in the country is deteriorating rapidly, there is not enough money or weapons. That is why they are being 'flexible.' But that is not the kind of flexibility that would help," Peskov said

The Kremlin spokesman explained the Kiev regime only started being flexible after it took it upon itself to "open Pandora’s box" by striking civilian infrastructure on Russian territory.