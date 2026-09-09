Iran to respond to any US aggression without hesitation — foreign ministry

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. The armed forces of Iran remain in full combat readiness and are ready to respond to any US military aggression without hesitation at any time, the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its determination to protect its sovereignty and national interests in the face of aggressive actions on the part of the United States and emphasizes that the armed forces of Iran will use their unalienable right to self-defense without hesitation, giving a firm response to any military aggression on the enemy’s part," the statement reads.

Overnight into September 9, Iran’s state-run broadcaster reported that US forces had delivered strikes on three Iranian civilian vessels in the Persian Gulf. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the US military had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers. In response to attacks on its ships, Iran delivered strikes on US air bases in Jordan.