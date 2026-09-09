Russia's budget deficit at $67.56 bln, 2.5% of GDP in January-August

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia's federal budget deficit totaled 5.79 trillion rubles ($67.56 bln), or 2.5% of GDP, in January-August 2026, according to the Finance Ministry's website.

"According to preliminary estimates, federal budget revenues totaled 25.929 trillion rubles in January-August 2026, up 9.2% from the amount of revenues received in the same period of 2025," the ministry said.

Federal budget expenditures totaled 31.724 trillion rubles ($370.18 bln) in January-August 2026, up 14.7% year-on-year. "The faster pace of federal budget expenditure execution in January-August 2026 was due to the prompt signing of contracts and advance financing of certain contracted expenditures. The federal budget posted a deficit of 5.795 trillion rubles (2.5% of GDP) in January-August 2026," the Finance Ministry said.

At the same time, Russia's non-oil and gas budget revenues totaled 20.9 trillion rubles ($243.87 bln) in January-August 2026, up 18.1% from the same period last year. "Federal budget non-oil and gas revenues totaled 20.910 trillion rubles and increased by 18.1% year-on-year," the ministry's materials said.

According to preliminary estimates, federal budget revenues totaled 25.929 trillion rubles ($302.56 bln) in January-August 2026, up 9.2% from the amount of revenues received in the same period of 2025, the ministry added.

Russia's federal budget received 691 bln rubles ($8.06 bln) in dividend income in August. "In August 2026, the federal budget received 691 bln rubles in dividend income," the statement said.