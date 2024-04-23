West battlegroup destroys two Ukrainian drones, hit over 170 Ukrainian army’s facilities

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The units of Russia’s West battlegroup have hit over 170 facilities of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as destroyed two fixed-wing drones of the enemy, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma told TASS.

"Artillery units of the battlegroup inflicted fire damage on over 170 facilities of the Ukrainian armed forces. A Gvozdika self-propelled system and nine mortar squads were destroyed by artillery units in a counterbattery fight. The battlegroup’s air defense systems eliminated two Furiya fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.

The battlegroup has also destroyed two drone control posts of the enemy, Bigma added.