About 70% of businesses indicate staff shortage — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. About 70% of plants indicate the shortage of human resources according to polls, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"According to the latest data of plants monitoring, and it comprises now about 15,000 plants, about 70% of all enterprises noted staff deficit," she said.

The labor market is also affected by other long-term trends, particularly the demography and the labor productivity lagging behind the rise in salaries, Nabiullina noted. All these factors exert inflation pressure on the national economy.