Russia's response to seizure of frozen assets in US to have no timeframe — chief delegate

VIENNA, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow's response to the confiscation of frozen Russian assets by the United States for subsequent transfer to Kiev will have no timeframe, Konstantin Gavrilov, Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said at the plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"The further involvement of Washington and its allies in the Ukrainian conflict will entail an unconditional and resolute response. This concerns plans for the trivial theft of frozen Russian assets, to which the US President Joe Biden's administration is being given the green light in Congress. The US will have to be brought to account for this decision. We will take retaliatory measures corresponding to our interests without any timeframe set," Gavrilov said.

On Tuesday, the US Senate approved a package of bills to provide military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, to confiscate Russia's frozen assets for their transfer them to Kiev, and to impose additional sanctions on China. On April 20, the bills were approved in the US House of Representatives. The total volume of the package amounted to $95 billion. It includes, in particular, $61 billion for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, as well as funds for humanitarian aid to civilians in conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip. After approval by the Senate, the package will go before Biden for signature. The US leader has already promised to sign it on April 24 so that Washington should be able to resume arms deliveries to Kiev this week.