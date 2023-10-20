Russia’s natural population decline shrinks by 24% yoy in January-August — statistics

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The natural population decline in Russia from January to August 2023 shrank by 24% year-on-year and amounted to 319,000 people, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on its website.

"In the first eight months of 2023, 850,187 babies were born, 1,169, 719 people died, 615,290 marriages and 450,311 divorces were registered. The natural [population] decline amounted to 319,532 people, which is 24.81 % less than in January-August 2022," the statement says.

The agency noted that mortality in the eight months of 2023 decreased by 9.8%, and the birth rate dropped by 2.5%. Infant mortality decreased by 4.7%.

According to Rosstat, in August 2023, 123,500 babies were born and 145,700 people died. Compared to August last year, the birth rate increased by 0.3%, and the death rate decreased by 0.5%. Infant mortality increased by 6.1% compared to August 2022.

In August, the natural population decline amounted to 22,200 people, decreasing by 4.75% compared to August 2022. Also in August, 123,500 marriages were registered (an increase of 6.1% year-on-year) and 60,700 divorces (a decrease of 8.8%).

If we compare the figures for August 2023 with those for July 2023, the birth rate increased by 11.82% and the death rate rose by 7.76%. Natural population decline decreased by 10.33%, the number of marriages increased by 2.4%, and the number of divorces grew by 6.83%.