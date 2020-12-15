Moscow reports 1,773 daily coronavirus hospitalizations

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. As many as 1,773 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in Moscow in the past day, the city’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As many as 5,418 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day and 1,773 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals. A total of 419 patients are hooked up to ventilators," the statement reads.

According to the center, 12.9% of the patients are children, 40.3% are aged between 18 and 45, 30.8% are aged between 46 and 65, 11.8% are aged between 66 and 79 and 4.2% are aged over 80.

All patients and their contacts remain under medical observation.

The center reiterated the need for people over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases, as well as for students studying remotely, to self-isolate, and for everyone to wear face masks and gloves in public places and abide by social distancing measures.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 703,502 cases, 539,859 recoveries and 10,022 deaths.