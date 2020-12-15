Over 1,400 volunteers get first shot of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. As many as 1,316 volunteers over the age of 18 and 122 volunteers over the age of 60 have received the first shot of Russia's EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine as part of post-registration trials, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As part of placebo-controlled, post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector State Research Center, 1,316 volunteers over the age of 18 and 122 volunteers over the age of 60 have received the first shot of the vaccine," the statement reads.

All volunteers are feeling well, no negative consequences of the vaccination have been detected, the watchdog added.

On July 24, the Vector center received permission from the Russian Health Ministry to conduct clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine on volunteers. That phase of trials completed on September 30 and the vaccine was registered in mid-October. On November 16, the Health Ministry granted permission to the center to conduct post-registration trials on 150 volunteers over the age of 60. On November 18, permission to carry out trials on 3,000 volunteers was issued.