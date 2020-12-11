Post-clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine by Vector Center launched

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced the launch of post-clinical trials of the new domestic EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Vector State Research Center.

"An important news: today post-clinical trials of a new vaccine developed by the Vector company of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing started, their results will be summed up in January and then immediately an even wider use of this vaccine will start," the prime minister said at a meeting with manufacturers of Russian vaccines against the coronavirus.

According to him, "it is possible to say even today that Russia is in the leading position worldwide in organizing inoculation of residents." "We are proud of our scientists, doctors, without whom this success, of course, would have been impossible," he stressed.

The prime minister proposed to discuss in detail during the meeting the process of inoculation in Russian regions, the preparedness of the vaccine manufacturers and medical organizations for the vaccination. He also ordered to ensure that the vaccination against the coronavirus should be accessible to anyone wishing to receive it during the winter holidays. "I am asking the subject entities of the Russian Federation to ensure the operations of vaccination stations and to pay special attention to their work during the holidays, particularly from January 1 to January 10, so anyone willing to do so may obtain it," he said.

As the top sanitary doctor Anna Popova reported during the meeting, the EpiVacCorona vaccine has already been received in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tula, Novosibirsk, and Rostov-on-Don.