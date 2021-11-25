Cooperation of Serbia, Russia in military-technical sphere at highest level — president

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. Cooperation between Serbia and Russia in the military-technical sphere is at its highest level, and Belgrade hopes for new agreements, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Thursday.

"Yes, our military-technical cooperation is, of course, at the highest level. We are grateful to you for the beautiful gifts we received. I think that we will have new agreements in various spheres," the Serbian leader said.

Earlier, Vucic had expressed his admiration for Russian technology several times. It is provided to Serbia as part of military-technical assistance.

Russia handed over to Serbia some 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armored scout cars. The Serbian president also said that the first batch of Russia’s 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles was going to arrive in Serbia by the end of 2021, while the country also planned to purchase the new Pantsir-S1M missile system.

From 2018 to 2020, Russia donated to Serbia four Mi-35M helicopters, six Mikoyan MiG-29 fighters, ten BRDM-2 helicopters, three Mil Mi-17 helicopters as well as the Pantsir-S1 missile system.