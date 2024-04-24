Ukraine exhausted, needs constant money flow from outside — defense official

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine is completely exhausted on all fronts and needs a constant money flow from outside to continue to exist, said Apty Alaudinov, a senior Russian Defense Ministry official and commander of the Akhmat special forces.

According to him, the US allocation of financial aid may play a certain role in the escalation of the conflict, but it cannot change the situation on the front. "We must understand that Ukraine is completely exhausted in all directions and needs a constant money flow just to continue to exist as a state," he said during a Channel One TV broadcast.

Alaudinov added that if the Ukrainian army received long-range weapons, it might try to attack Russia's civilian infrastructure due to its powerlessness on the front. At the same time, the official pointed out that no amount of financial aid could compensate for the Ukrainian manpower losses.

"The enemy assumed form [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s communiques that they are ready to hold positions against us for a long time, that they are ready to counterattack soon. And all of a sudden, the enemy is being crushed in all areas," he said, adding that "this has caused panic among Ukraine's Western masters."