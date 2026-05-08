Russian ambassador to Germany points to Europe’s growing militarization

BERLIN, May 8. /TASS/. The growing militarization of Europe’s public opinion and the refusal from dialogue does no good either for bilateral relations or for promoting a Ukraine peace deal, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said.

"Imagine an ordinary individual on the street. What is this person hearing, which signals is he receiving from Europe? That Russia is an enemy and an existential threat. That a war with Russia is inevitable. That a strategic defeat should be inflicted on Russia. That Ukraine should be ‘flooded’ with weapons - drones and long-range missile systems," he said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

According to the Russian diplomat, it is hard to escape the conclusion that "Europe is preparing for a war against Russia, which, according to German sources, is bound to begin in 2029-2030." "I cannot understand how they even arrived at such an idea here. President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly emphasized: all speculation that we want to go to war with NATO or individual member states of the alliance is nonsense. But we see this atmosphere, this tension, this militarization of public sentiment, and this is making an extremely negative impression on the population of our country," he said.

In his words, reports that Europe is actively preparing for a war with Russia are causing justified concern in Russia. "What is all this militarization for? Why all this huge spending on weapons? Is there no better use for this money? And they're not hiding it: Ukraine must fight until Europe is finally ready to wage war against Russia itself," Nechayev stated.

When asked if there are any political contacts with the German government, the Russian diplomat said there are "practically none." "However, readiness for dialogue has always been valued. The refusal from dialogue does no good - either to bilateral relations or in terms of the prospects for settling the conflict," he emphasized, adding that neither Russia nor Germany are not going to vanish from the map of Europe.

"Anyway, Russia cannot be totally isolated. Another conflict between Russia and Germany would be a nightmare and I don’t understand who can find comfort in such a nightmare," he added.