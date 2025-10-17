Western media abuse their monopoly position — Putin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Leading Western media outlets abused their freedom of the press and promoted false values in the early 2000s, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech marking the 20th anniversary of RT.

"We remember how, in the early 2000s, leading Western media outlets abused their monopoly position. More often than not - almost always, in fact - they published whatever they wanted under the guise of objective news. They tried to impose not just some new rules on the minds and hearts of millions of people, but rather a new civilizational space based on false moral values," Putin said.