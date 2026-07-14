Netanyahu warns Iran of powerful retaliation if it attacks Israel

TEL AVIV, July 14. /TASS/. Israel is prepared for any developments in light of the current spiral of escalation around Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said and warned Iran of a powerful retaliation should it attack his country.

"We are prepared for any scenario. I can tell you only one thing, and I will say this to the leaders of Iran: Do not count on it being quiet if you attack us. Do not count on a rerun. Because it will not be a rerun, and that was already powerful enough. This (a potential strike - TASS) will be a different event, much more powerful," his office quoted him as saying at the Negev Conference in the city of Dimona in southern Israel, where the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center is located.

"The days when someone hurts us and we do not strike them back twofold are over. We did this to the Axis of Evil in Iran, and we will continue to do so to anyone who harms us. That is what we do," he stressed.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer effective and accused Tehran of violating bilateral agreements. On July 13, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran had never violated the memorandum with the United States and blamed Washington for breaching it.