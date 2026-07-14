Russia wants UN Office of Counter-Terrorism to work optimally — senior MP

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia wants the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) to optimize its work, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev said.

"It is important for lawmakers to know how the counter-terrorism aspect of the organization’s work is developing. We would like the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, as well as the UN as a whole to operate as effectively as possible," the Federation Council’s press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with Acting UN Under-Secretary-General and UNOCT Head Alexander Zuev.

The senior Russian lawmaker noted that Russia is an "active participant in international counter-terrorism cooperation." It is a signatory to 18 out of 19 international anti-terrorism agreements signed within the United Nations and its specialized organizations, he recalled.

"Our country is among the ten largest donors to the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and takes practical measures to promote its work," Kosachev added.