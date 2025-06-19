Russian stock market closes with mixed performance of major indices

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The MOEX Index declined by 0.29% to 2,783.81 points at the close of the main trading session on Tuesday, while the RTS Index rose to 1,117.38 points (+0.01%). The yuan exchange rate rose by 2.9 kopecks, reaching 10.845 rubles.

"The MOEX Index is still struggling to consolidate above the 2,800-point level and is retreating into the 2,760-2,770-point range, despite the positive sentiment stemming from the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, recent inflation data, and the favorable tone of [Central Bank Governor] Elvira Nabiullina’s statements," equity market analyst at BCS World of Investments Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya said.

The day’s top gainers on the stock market included shares of RussNeft (+1.28%), Whoosh (+0.96%), Rosneft (+0.92%), PIK Group (+0.82%), and Novabev Group (+0.8%).

On the downside, the largest losses were seen in shares of FESCO (-6.21%), Seligdar (-3.47%), energy company OGK-2 (-3.26%), Rosseti (-2.72%), and Mechel (-1.88%).

According to BCS World of Investments, the MOEX Index may surpass the 2,800-point mark tomorrow. On Friday, the yuan is expected to trade within the range of 11-11.4 rubles, while the US dollar is projected to hover around 79.4-81 rubles.