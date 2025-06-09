Currency sales by top Russian exporters down 27% in May — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Net sales of currency by major Russian exporters plunged by 27% month on month in May 2025 amid the oil price drop, the Central Bank said.

"Net sales of 29 companies among the top Russian exporters totaled $7.3 bln in May 2025, having declined by 27% month on month amid the continuing decline of oil prices in global markets and smaller number of working days against April. Monthly net sales became minimal since mid-2023," the Bank of Russia said in the financial market risks review.

Average daily net sales dropped less significantly (by 11% month on month) and totaled $406 mln.