Senior Russian diplomat, Bahraini envoy call for US-Iran ceasefire

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Russia Dr. Ahmed Al Saati called on all parties in the Iran conflict to cease hostilites as they condemned attacks on civilian facilities as inadmissible at a meeting on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting, the two diplomats "synchronized watches" on the situation in the Persian Gulf that has seen the United States and Iran trade new strikes recently, the ministry said. "The two sides described attacks on civilian facilities as inadmissible as they emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and restoration of the negotiation process based on the Islamabad memorandum signed on June 17," Russia’s MFA added.

The meeting was held at the Bahraini ambassador’s request.