Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan sign 14 partnership documents in Cholpon-Ata

BISHKEK, July 31. /TASS/. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have signed a total of 14 cooperation documents in Cholpon-Ata, the press service of the Kyrgyz head of state reported.

In addition to the Treaty on Allied Relations, the agreements concern cooperation in the areas of finance, energy, cybersecurity and investment, digitalization, transport and logistics, and humanitarian exchanges.

Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on July 30 for a state visit. Talks between the leaders of the two states are taking place in the city of Cholpon-Ata, located on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul. During the visit, Aliyev will also take part in the informal consultative meeting of the presidents of Central Asian republics and Azerbaijan.