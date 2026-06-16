Kremlin outlines Russia-ASEAN summit program

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan will begin on June 17 with a reception and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bilateral meetings, Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

On June 18, there will be more meetings, documents will be signed, and a media session will take place.

"The program begins on the evening of June 17 with a reception on behalf of the president of the Russian Federation in honor of the heads of delegations. This reception starts at 6 p.m. (3 p.m. GMT). The festivities will take place at the Galiasgar Kamal State Academic Theater," he said.

Before the reception, Putin will greet the guests in the theater’s foyer. "Later there will be a small concert program, and then a formal reception," Ushakov said.

Besides, the Russian president will have many bilateral contacts on the sidelines of the summit.

"These meetings will begin tomorrow," the Kremlin aide said.

The second day of the summit

The key day of the summit is June 18.

"In the morning, the president meets the heads of delegations at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. The BRICS summit was successfully held there relatively recently. This exhibition center is well prepared and suitable for such major international events," Ushakov said.

The summit participants will take a photo together as per tradition, and the first meeting will begin at about 10 a.m. (7 a.m. GMT).

"Vladimir Putin and Philippine leader [Ferdinand] Marcos, in the presence of media representatives, will open the meeting as co-chairs of this summit. Then the speeches of other delegations and the discussion will be held in a closed format," Ushakov explained.

Putin will speak first, followed by Marcos Jr.

"At the end of the meeting, joint documents will be adopted," the Russian presidential aide said.

After that, the heads of delegation will proceed to the second meeting in the format of a working breakfast.

"This meeting will be devoted to the topic of integration processes in the Eurasian space. With this in mind, the SCO secretary general and the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission will take part in the breakfast," Ushakov said.

A report on the results of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum, which will be held on June 17, will also be heard during the working breakfast. This report will be presented by head of Russia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin. "The meeting will also be closed to media representatives," Ushakov said. A free discussion is expected at the meeting.

At the end of this part, Putin and Marcos Jr., as co-chairs of the summit, will make statements to the media.

About ASEAN

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It includes 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.