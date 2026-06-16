More than 90% of Sevastopol defense panorama destroyed in Ukrainian attack, museum says

SEVASTOPOL, June 16. /TASS/. A fire triggered by a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces on the building housing the Defense of Sevastopol of 1854-1855 panorama destroyed more than 90% of the artwork and virtually the entire foreground installation that created its three-dimensional effect, the Museum of the Defense of Sevastopol 1854-1855 said on Max.

"According to preliminary estimates, more than 90% of the canvas and over 99% of the foreground installation were lost in the fire. <...> Some items survived, including cannons, cannonballs and metal elements of the exhibition. A number of exhibits had been removed earlier by museum staff during restoration work, when a protective structure was erected above the foreground installation. The surviving items will be used in the future reconstruction of the display, while materials beyond restoration will be disposed of," the museum said.