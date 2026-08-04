Russia labels US-based Crimean Tatar Foundation as undesirable organization

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has declared the activities of the Crimean Tatar Foundation undesirable in the country, the office’s press service reported.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the foundation, which was founded in 2021 in New York, is assisting the Ukrainian army by supplying unmanned aerial vehicles, protective gear, generators, vehicles, communication and observation equipment.

"The foundation holds lectures, conferences and exhibitions that distort the history of the Crimean Tatar deportation and promote theories about the alleged 'occupation of Crimea' and 'Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,'" the Prosecutor General’s Office said.