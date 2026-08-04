Head of 2,000-year-old statue discovered at Spanish beach — newspaper

MADRID, August 4. /TASS/. The marble head of a statue of the Roman goddess Venus, dating to approximately 2,000 years ago, was unearthed during groundwork on a beach in the Spanish city of Alicante, El Pais reported.

According to the newspaper, the discovery was made by workers who were digging a trench as part of a beach improvement project. They noticed a well-preserved marble head among the stones and construction soil, after which the work was halted and archaeologists were summoned. "They (the workers - TASS) made a mistake, failing to notify the supervising archeological organization about the upcoming trench. However, they quickly stopped work and reported the finding. <…> Venus is in good condition, with barely noticeable traces of two screws in the upper part and slight damage on the nose and chin," Alicante cultural heritage administration head Jose Manuel Perez Burgos told El Pais.

The marble head weighs 14 kilograms (approximately 31 pound), is 22.2 centimeters (nearly 8.8 inches) tall, 19.8 centimeters (nearly 7.8 inches) wide. Experts estimate that it dates to the first or second century A.D. Preliminary information suggests that the head was part of a larger sculpture. Currently, the marble head is stored at the Alicante Contemporary Art Museum, where specialists are conducting a detailed inspection and cleaning. The authorities plan to display the unique find to the public by the end of the year. Afterwards, a decision will be made on its permanent museum exposition.