FSB detains Ukrainian sympathizer who organized drone production, assembly in Crimea

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a Russian national, who organized the production and assembly of drones, including UAVs capable of dropping munitions, the press office said.

"The FSB has detained a Russian national in Crimea suspected of committing state treason," the statement said. "The detainee is a Krasnoperekopsk resident who was born in the Kherson Region in 1993. He was recruited by a Ukrainian Security Service officer on the Telegram messenger and, under his instructions, collected and transferred information on the movement of military equipment, the deployment of Russian military units, and the location of the peninsula’s critical infrastructure facilities," the FSB noted.

"Later, on the instructions of his handler, the suspect organized the production on 3D printers of separate components and the assembly of drones, including UAVs equipped with devices for automatic release of munitions," the statement stressed.

The FSB pointed out that its employees discovered and seized from the suspect’s places of residence four 3D printers, 22 UAVs (fixed-wing and quadcopter types), their control devices, over 200 components (rechargeable batteries, electric motors with propellers, antennas), fiber-optic cable, computer equipment, radio stations, hard drives, flash drives, cell phones, and other items.

Investigators are determining which articles of the Russian Criminal Code this crime falls under.

In this regard, the Russian Federal Security Service recalled that the annex of Article 275 of the Criminal Code stipulates that a person who committed a crime under this article is exempt from punishment if he or she promptly alerts the authorities about the incident or contributes in any other way to preventing further damage to Russia’s interests. According to Article 31, an individual is not subject to criminal liability for a crime he or she voluntarily and irrevocably refuses to complete.