Antiwar Committee, Kongres Deputowanych Ludowych added to terrorist, extremist list

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The international non-governmental organization Russian Antiwar Committee, its affiliated entities, and Poland’s Kongres Deputowanych Ludowych have been added to Russia's list of terrorists and extremists, according to information published on the Russian financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring website.

"The international non-governmental organization established as a public movement, the Russian Antiwar Committee, and its affiliated entities," the listing states.

The list also includes the unregistered Polish organization Congress of People's Deputies (Kongres Deputowanych Ludowych).