Zelensky expects separate meeting with Trump on Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky expects to have an opportunity to meet separately with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"Our teams will hold meetings at various levels over a 24-hour period. <...> I think we will meet separately with the president tomorrow," Zelensky said in response to a question from the Obshchestvennoye broadcaster about the possibility of a separate meeting with Trump.

Zelensky said on Tuesday that he had requested licenses from the US leader at the Group of Seven summit to produce ballistic missile interception systems but had not received a final answer.