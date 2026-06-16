ISU to provide information on Russian athletes’ int’l participation in coming weeks

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) will provide updated information on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international tournaments at the next meeting of the Council taking place in the coming weeks, the ISU press office announced in a statement to TASS on Tuesday.

"The topic of participation of skaters from Belarus and Russia was raised at the ISU Council meeting on Saturday June 13 in Tenerife. Further analysis is being undertaken and will be presented at the next meeting of the Council in the coming weeks," the statement reads.

In March 2022, the ISU suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international tournaments supervised by the organization due to the developments in Ukraine.

At the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the ISU allowed six Russian athletes to participate under a neutral status - figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Petr Gumennik, speed skaters Ksenia Korzhova and Anastasia Semyonova, short track speed skaters Alyona Krylova and Ivan Posashkov.