MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. European countries are actively discussing the need to restore Germany’s "former military strength," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Lavrov also said that Vladimir Zelensky is not engaged in normal diplomacy and is instead "playing to the public."

TASS has compiled key takeaways from the Russian foreign minister’s statements.

Ukraine settlement

Russia values Turkey’s diplomatic efforts on Ukraine but highlights "that any sustainable, long-term, and reliable settlement requires addressing the root causes of the crisis."

Vladimir Zelensky relies on what Lavrov described as "megaphone diplomacy," as illustrated by the recent insulting message he publicly directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin through the media: "He announces everything publicly, including the insulting message he recently sent to President Putin."

Zelensky does not engage in normal diplomacy and instead "plays to the public."

Revival of Nazism in the West

The West is attempting to reassert its role as a hegemon that makes decisions for everyone, and Lavrov said that, in this context, the revival of Nazism has become increasingly relevant.

European countries are actively discussing the need to restore Germany’s "former military strength."

Europe applauds the Kiev regime’s efforts to rehabilitate Nazism, Lavrov says, and continues to declare that Zelensky is defending European values.

According to Lavrov, "Nazi tendencies are becoming especially pronounced because the Zelensky regime openly pursues a policy of rehabilitating Nazi war criminals and Nazi ideology without hesitation or disguise. Europe responds to these specific and outrageous actions, including the reburial of collaborators convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal, by applauding and declaring that Zelensky is defending European values."

Europe’s double standards

The double standards and hypocrisy that have long characterized the West remain unchanged. Lavrov summarized them as follows: "Double standards; not international law but a rules-based order; everything is permitted for me, while everyone else must ask for my permission."

European countries’ refusal to comment on Kiev’s terrorist attacks against Russian civilians amounts to what Lavrov called "a confession and self-exposure."

The future of the EU

Ukraine’s accession could cause the European Union to "simply fall apart," according to Lavrov. "From the standpoint of the EU’s internal problems, perhaps Ukraine’s membership would not be a bad thing because it could cause the bloc to collapse. There are many conflicting trends."

Lavrov said that if the EU wants to dismantle its economic framework and transform itself into a military bloc, it is inviting serious problems for itself. "If they want to abandon economics altogether, then they should invite Zelensky."

The European Union seeks to become an independent military bloc and is building its entire security framework around countering Russia. Lavrov noted that the cooling attitude of Donald Trump’s administration toward Europe regarding Washington’s security commitments has fueled several trends within the EU.

One trend aims to transform the EU into an autonomous military bloc. Another trend reflects the belief that EU members cannot manage security challenges alone.

According to Lavrov, Britain is promoting the idea of a separate military alliance involving London, Ukraine, and the most anti-Russian governments within the EU. He added that these concepts remain at the stage of discussions and proposals but that one fact is clear: the EU is designing all of its security frameworks with Russia as the focus.

Threats in the Black Sea

Ukraine’s attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against energy infrastructure and civilian shipping in the Black Sea remain a source of concern.

Lavrov said that Russia is concerned by Kiev's attempts to provoke incidents involving grain shipments bound for Turkey as well as oil tankers. He also cited persistent threats of terrorist attacks against the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines.

The Middle East

Russia is concerned about the situation in the Middle East arising from the conflict involving Iran.

Lavrov stated: "We are concerned about the problems that have emerged in the Middle East because of the conflict involving Iran or rather, the Iran-Israel conflict."

Cooperation with Turkey

Russia and Turkey intend to maintain close coordination on security issues in the Black Sea, the Middle East, and other regions.

Lavrov said that Russian and Turkish officials have established strong working contacts across these areas and continue to cooperate on a complementary basis.