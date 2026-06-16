Battle-scene fragments of Sevastopol Panorama survive after Ukrainian attack

SEVASTOPOL, June 16. /TASS/. Fragments depicting military personnel and several battle scenes survived a fire at the building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) after a strike by the Ukrainian army, the Sevastopol Defense Museum reported on Max channel.

"Events that took place on June 6, 1855, from the Defensive Tower on Malakhov Kurgan to the fighting for the Gervais Battery, remain visible on the rescued sections of the canvas created by Soviet artists. The last prominent figure on the rightmost surviving fragment is an aide-de-camp to Lieutenant General Khrulev riding a bay horse and directing the Yakutsky and Yeletsky regiments toward the battle for the battery. The best-preserved sections depict the Defensive Tower on Malakhov Kurgan and the fortifications on the right flank of the Senyavin Battery," the statement said.