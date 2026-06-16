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Culture

Exhibition on 100th anniversary of TASS Photo Service opens at State Historical Museum

The exhibition will be open for visitors until August 31

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. An exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASS Photo Service, the oldest photo service in Russia and the CIS, has opened at the State Historical Museum, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the museum’s Director Alexey Levykin, the exhibition features iconic photographs capturing landmark events of the past century. The Historical Museum has its own collection of photographs, which was assembled in part with the participation of TASS photojournalists.

The project was curated by Sergey Shakhidzhanyan, head of the TASS photo news department. He and Valery Khristoforov, a veteran photojournalist with TASS Photo Service, provided rare equipment from their personal collections for the exhibition.

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov noted that an entire century of history was reflected in millions of TASS photographs.

"Amid all these attempts to twist, alter, or even completely distort and misrepresent our history, TASS Photo Service serves as a shield that prevents anyone from distorting historical facts. Because every photograph taken at a particular time, in a particular place, and by a particular photojournalist is the historical truth we preserve and are proud of today," Kondrashov said, adding that TASS’ photo stock contains 73 million images and is being supplemented by thousands of new ones every day.

According to Valentin Chuguyev, director of the Marketing and Exhibition Activities Department at the Shvabe Holding (part of Rostec State Corporation), the company is proud of its role in the development of the country’s photojournalism.

"For decades, cameras and lenses made by the Krasnogorsk Plant have been reliable tools for TASS photojournalists documenting the country's most important events," he said.

The exhibition that will be open for visitors until August 31, 2026 features iconic TASS photographs that capture key moments in Russian and world history. Visitors will also be able to see video footage detailing the technical specifications of the cameras and the photography techniques used by the agency’s photojournalists.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the Zverev Krasnogorsk Plant, incorporated into Rostec’s Shvabe Holding.

TASS is the general information partner.

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