Another satellite Meridian-M to be launched in January 2020

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will launch another satellite Meridian-M from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in January 2020, the commander of the Space Force, Colonel-General Alexander Golovko, said during a distance conference on Friday.

"The upgrade of launch pad N. 3 at the Plesetsk cosmodrome has been completed. The first launch from this facility was carried out on December 11. A Glonass-M satellite was put in orbit. The next launch, of the Meridian-M satellite, is due in January 2020," Golovko said.

Up to 20 launches of space satellites with light and medium class rockets Soyuz-2 may be carried out from Plesetsk next year.

In 2017, the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems was commissioned to make four military satellites Meridian-M (an upgraded configuration of the Meridian family). The Meridian is a second generation communication satellite, which has replaced the Molniya and the Raduga. Its guaranteed life cycle is seven years.