Ukrainian troops trapped near Drobyshevo in Donetsk region - military expert

LUGANSK, June 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have created several fire pockets for the Ukrainian army in the Drobyshevo-Stavki frontline sector in the Donetsk People’s Republic and tactically encircled the enemy, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"According to my information, several fire pockets have been formed between the settlements of Drobyshevo and Stavki. The enemy is actually in its tactical encirclement. We need to further press Ukrainian militants from the east and the west to operationally encircle them," he said.