LUGANSK, June 16. /TASS/. Russian troops are enveloping the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic strategically important for the Ukrainian army from all the sides after liberating Artyoma, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The liberation of the settlement of Artyoma - also called Dolgaya Balka [the Ukrainian name] is a strategic success of the Russian Armed Forces because we are enveloping Konstantinovka from all the sides; moreover, on a very broad front," the military expert said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on June 15 that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Konstantinovka holds strategic significance for Russian troops. The city is a key to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration heavily fortified by the enemy and its liberation is crucial to move in the southwestern direction.