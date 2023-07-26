Prime Minister of Ethiopia arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed arrived in St. Petersburg with an official visit, he will have negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and take part in the Russia-Africa summit. The delegation’s plane has landed in the Pulkovo airport.

Previously, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Putin will meet with Ahmed on Wednesday, adding that negotiations between delegations will take place, followed by a joint breakfast by the two leaders.

The relations between Moscow and Addis Ababa are characterized by a high level of trusting political dialogue and a similarity of approaches to key topics of the global agenda. Russia supports the consecutive work of Ethiopian authorities in a bid to normalize the situation in the country. Military-technical cooperation is one of key fields of cooperation.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg’s Expoforum on July 27-29, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event’s informational partner and photo hosting agency.