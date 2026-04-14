Magyar’s win does not mean Hungary abandons national conservatism — newspaper

BRUSSELS, April 14. /TASS/. The victory of the Tisza party in Hungary’s parliamentary elections should not be seen as a rejection of the country’s national conservative course, which raises concerns in the European Union, Politico Europe reported.

At the same time, Brussels and allies of Peter Magyar, the leader of the winning party, see an opportunity for a change in Hungary’s relations with the EU, the report noted. The current level of mutual goodwill and readiness to engage in dialogue may be at its peak, creating grounds for redefining the relationship between Brussels and Budapest, despite remaining disagreements on a number of issues, Politico said.

Magyar’s Tisza Party won the April 12 parliamentary elections, securing 138 out of 199 seats in the parliament. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged defeat for his party, Fidesz — Hungarian Civic Alliance.