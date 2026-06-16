MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novy Donbass in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novy Donbass in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,330 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,330 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 210 troops and a tank in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 165 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 280 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 425 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bachevsk, Novaya Sech and Veliky Prikol in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Svetlichnoye, Varvarovka, Izbitskoye, Kazachya Lopan and Ryasnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, a tank and five motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Chervony Oskol and Podliman in the Kharkov Region, Yatskovka, Lozovoye, Rubtsy and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 25th Army continue advancing westward and destroying scattered formations of the Kiev regime. Units of the 67th Division captured five enemy strongholds during their advance in the city’s northwestern part and cleared 31 buildings from Ukrainian militants, including the Church of Iveron Icon of the Mother of God," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units destroyed over 30 Ukrainian troops, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, four pickup trucks and three ground robotic vehicles in Krasny Liman, it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, Nikolayevka, Stenki, Starodubovka and Malinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the Battlegroup South are conducting active offensive operations and liberated 120 buildings from Ukrainian militants. In the city’s southwestern part, they continue destroying the encircled units of the 28th and 100th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units destroyed up to 100 Ukrainian troops, five armored combat vehicles, including a Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle and a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle, 19 pickup trucks, two field artillery guns and 23 ground robotic systems in Konstantinovka, it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Zolotoi Kolodez, Rubezhnoye, Belitskoye and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Malomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 425 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, four air assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Chaplino, Pokrovskoye, Pisantsy and Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Nikolskoye, Yegorovka and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 425 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, 15 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport sites in past day

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage, assembly and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 491 Ukrainian UAVs, two cruise missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 491 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 12 smart bombs and two Flamingo cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, two Flamingo ground-based long-range cruise missiles and 491 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 163,145 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,803 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,736 multiple rocket launchers, 35,375 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,190 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.